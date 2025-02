Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan had a telephone conversation on 27 January.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his landslide victory in the Presidential election in Belarus.

The leaders of the two countries confirmed the high level of Belarus-Kyrgyzstan interaction and reaffirmed commitment to furthering mutually beneficial cooperation.