Telephone conversation with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló

On 11 March, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the President of Guinea-Bissau. Umaro Sissoco Embaló called the Belarusian head of state to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

The parties had a thorough discussion of the whole range of bilateral relations and the promising areas of cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Umaro Sissoco Embaló also discussed the details of the planned official visit of the leader of Guinea-Bissau to Belarus.