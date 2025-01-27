Telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have had a telephone conversation.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on his landslide victory in the Presidential election and wished Aleksandr Lukashenko many successes during his new tenure.

The two Presidents discussed progress to implement the agreements reached during Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Baku and reaffirmed commitment to maintaining friendly relations between the two states.