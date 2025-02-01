Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan had a telephone conversation on 1 February.

Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the Presidential election in Belarus. The parties discussed bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan, and prospects of cooperation.

The parties also discussed the forthcoming visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to Belarus.