Condolences over passing of Head of Order of Malta Fra' Marco Luzzago

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Grand Commander Fra' Ruy Goncalo do Valle Peixoto de Villas-Boas and the Order of Malta over the passing of Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Fra' Marco Luzzago.

“The passing of the Lieutenant of the Grand Master – a person who dedicated his life to the protection of faith and the care of those in need, who was respected by people of different nationalities and religious beliefs – is an irretrievable loss. The versatile and selfless pastoral service of Fra' Marco Luzzago in the name of the formation of the society on the principles of humanism, mutual understanding and forgiveness maintained hope for the creation of the fair world,” the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the Lieutenant of the Grand Master will be remembered as an outstanding spiritual leader of the Order of Malta whose activities left an important mark in the hearts of people all over the world.