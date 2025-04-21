Condolences over death of Pope Francis

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to the Camerlengo of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, over the death of Pope Francis.

“Belarus was deeply saddened by the news about the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. During his many years of service to Christ, Pope Francis showed loving care for his flock, all people, and the whole world. As a true humanist and defender of interests of ordinary people, the Pontiff made an invaluable contribution to social equality and justice. He was a man of deep faith, wisdom, and humanism,” the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko believes that for everyone who had the honor of meeting His Holiness, he will forever remain a paragon of courage, dignity, and loyalty to Christian ideals.

“I cherish the memory of my official visit to the Vatican and the exchange of ideas with Francis in our sincere letters. I appreciate his efforts to strengthen mutually respectful relations between Belarus and the Holy See. Please accept, Your Eminence, my sincere condolences and words of support in connection with this huge loss,” the head of state noted in the message.