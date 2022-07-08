Condolences to family and friends of Shinzo Abe

On behalf of the Belarusian people President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to the family and friends of Shinzo Abe.

"On behalf of the Belarusian people and personally, I express my deep condolences over the tragic death of the famous political figure and long-term head of government of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while giving a campaign speech," the message of condolences reads. “The Republic of Belarus strongly condemns all forms of extremism and terrorism and calls for restraint by all participants to the political process."

In this time of sorrow, the president extended the words of compassion and support to the family and loved ones of Shinzo Abe, and also to all the Japanese people over the great loss that befell them.