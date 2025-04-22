Condolences to family and friends of People's Artist of the USSR Zurab Tsereteli

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to the family and loved ones of People's Artist of the USSR Zurab Tsereteli over the artist's death.

“A remarkably talented person has passed away. He was the embodiment of selfless service to art. His monumental works impress the viewer with their boldness and perfect execution. Zurab Konstantinovich' works defied time and space, helped build spiritual and cultural bridges between nations. The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts,” the message of condolences reads.