Condolences to Mikhail Gorbachev’s family

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to the family and friends of Mikhail Gorbachev on 31 August.

“We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Mikhail Gorbachev whose life was closely linked to the fate of our common Motherland. Mikhail Gorbachev made a great personal contribution to the easing of international tensions and global nuclear disarmament at the end of the 20th century. He sincerely believed in the possibility to restructure society on the principles of openness and democracy," the message of condolences reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and his own behalf, the Belarusian President expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mikhail Gorbachev over this irreparable loss.