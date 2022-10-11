Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro over a massive loss of life caused by landslide in Aragua State.

“It is with deep sorrow that Belarus has learned the news about a deadly landslide in Las Tejerias, Aragua State,” the message of condolences reads.

In this difficult time for Venezuela, the Belarusian head of state on behalf of his compatriots and himself expressed compassion and support to the families of those killed and missing. He also wished a speedy recovery to the victims and expressed hope that the country will overcome the consequences of the natural disaster soon.