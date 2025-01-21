Condolences to Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims of the blaze that broke out at the Kartalkaya ski resort.

“At this moment of grief, the Belarusian people and I stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy. We mourn the victims, wish speedy recovery to the injured and send words of support to their families,” the message of condolences reads.