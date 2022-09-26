Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the tragedy in the Izhevsk school.

The head of state said that it was with deep pain that Belarus learned the news about the tragedy in the Izhevsk school that led to numerous victims: “The news of the deaths of innocent children, whose lives were interrupted after they had barely begun, echoed with unbearable pain in our hearts.”

On behalf of all Belarusians and himself, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences and words of immense sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.