Condolences to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent his condolences to President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the demise of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The message reads: “Belarus was deeply saddened by the sorrowful news about the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who had been selflessly and impeccably working for many years for the benefit of the state and had done a lot for the sake of creation, development, and prosperity of the United Arab Emirates.”

The Belarusian head of state expressed sincere condolences and sent words of support to the UAE President, his nearest and dearest, and the entire Emirati people in this difficult time.