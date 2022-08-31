Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over the recent floods that resulted in numerous victims in the country.

“It was with deep pain that Belarus learned the news about the numerous victims because of the recent floods in the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the message of condolences reads.

“On behalf of all Belarusians and on my own behalf, I offer sincere condolences and words of support to Your Excellence, relatives and loved ones of the victims. I hope for a speedy recovery of the injured and overcoming the consequences of the devastating disaster,” said the head of state.