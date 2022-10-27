Condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi over the loss of life as a result of the terrorist attack.

"It was with horror and pain that I learned the news about the terrorist act in the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz. Belarus strongly condemns atrocities that lead to the death of innocent people and threaten the peaceful life of the country," the condolences read.

At this sad time for Iran, Aleksandr Lukashenko extended sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and offered words of support to the President of Iran and all the people of the country.