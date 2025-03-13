Condolences to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed deep condolences over the victims of the deadly train hijacking in Balochistan Province to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the families and loved ones of the victims.

“Belarus was deeply saddened to learn about numerous casualties caused by a passenger train hijacking in Balochistan. We strongly condemn extremism in any form. I am confident that Pakistan, which has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism for decades, will cope with this challenge,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“There can be no justification for barbaric crimes against women, children and other civilians. I have no doubts that those guilty of organizing and carrying out this terrible terrorist attack will get the punishment they deserve,” the head of state emphasized. The President wished speedy recovery to the victims, as well as sent words of support to the leaders of Pakistan and the Pakistani people.