Condolences to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian over the explosion in the port of Shahid-Rajaee in southern Iran that resulted in human casualties.

The head of state noted that it was with deep sorrow that Belarus learned this news. Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to the bereaved families and relatives, conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and words of support to all those affected by the tragedy.