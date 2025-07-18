Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid in connection with a fire in the city of Al-Kut.

The message reads: “With deep pain and sorrow, Belarusians received the news of the terrible fire in a shopping center in the city of Al-Kut, which killed and injured tens of Iraqi residents. At this difficult time on behalf of the Belarusian nation and myself, I would like to express my support and solidarity as well as wishes for strength and courage to the families of those who died and a speedy recovery to all those affected by this tragedy.”