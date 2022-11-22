Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Indonesia President Joko Widodo in connection with the devastating earthquake in the province of West Java.

"It is with deep pain and sadness that the Republic of Belarus has learned the news about the deadly earthquake in the province of West Java. In this difficult time for your country, I extend sympathy and support to Your Excellency, families and friends of the victims, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and also convey sincere condolences to all the Indonesian people," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state also expressed hope for the full restoration of the regions of Indonesia affected by the disaster.