Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terrorist attack near the town of Pahalgam that took numerous lives.

“The Republic of Belarus condemns in the strongest possible terms the horrible terrorist attack near the town of Pahalgam that killed and injured civilians. There is no explanation or justification for this barbaric crime,” the head of state emphasized.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the President expressed deep condolences to the families of the innocent victims and the friendly nation of India, and also conveyed wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.