Condolences to President . of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines over the consequences of a strong earthquake.

The head of state noted that it is with deep pain and sorrow that Belarus has learned the news about this terrible earthquake near Cebu Island.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Aleksandr Lukashenko extended condolences and words of support to the families and friends of the victims. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured and expressed hope for the full restoration of the regions of the Philippines affected by the disaster.