Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic over a massive loss of life in a tragedy in Cetinje.

“It is with big pain and sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news about the tragedy in Cetinje which claimed the lives of many people,” the message of condolences reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condoences and support to the President of Montenegro, the families and friends of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.