Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian over the death of people in a fire in one of the military units.

"It was with sadness that I learned the news of the fire in one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia that resulted in human casualties," the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the tragic accident.