Condolences over death of statesman and prominent politician Jiang Zemin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping over the death of Jiang Zemin.

"It is with deep sorrow that the Republic of Belarus has learned of the death of the wise statesman and outstanding politician of the People's Republic of China Jiang Zemin. He was a true leader who devoted his life to tireless service to the Motherland. He made a great contribution to the revival of the great Chinese nation, which allowed China to become a powerful and economically prosperous state," the condolences read.

The head of state noted that the high professionalism and personal qualities of the devoted member of the Communist Party earned Jiang Zemin well-deserved authority and sincere respect both in the People's Republic of China and around the world.

"Jiang Zemin stood at the origins of the Belarusian-Chinese relations and contributed to their steady strengthening over many years. He was the first leader of your country to visit the Republic of Belarus. I fondly recall my meetings with him, which made it possible to open a completely new page in the history of cooperation between Minsk and Beijing, laying a solid foundation for today's ‘all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership’," the Belarusian leader stressed.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and personally, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed deepest sympathy to Xi Jinping, family and friends of Jiang Zemin.