Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Pope Francis on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have learned the tragic news about the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. His Holiness dedicated his life to serving kindness, peace, justice and love. He was the man of the world and all believers, and shared his light and wisdom with them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state expressed confidence that the invaluable contribution of Benedict XVI in the formation of the decent world, his great legacy will be preserved and multiplied by all people of good will.

“Please accept my sincere condolences and also wishes of courage and fortitude due to this grievous loss,” the message of condolences reads.