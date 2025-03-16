Condolences to people of North Macedonia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the people of North Macedonia over numerous victims of the nightclub fire in the city of Kocani.

“Belarus was deeply saddened to learn about numerous casualties caused by a nightclub fire in North Macedonia’s southern city of Kocani. In this difficult time for North Macedonia, on behalf of the Belarusian people and myself, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims, convey my words of sincere support to all those affected by this tragedy, and also my wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the message of condolences reads.