Condolences to people of Afghanistan over earthquake victims

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the people of Afghanistan over a massive loss of life and devastating damage as a result of the earthquake in a number of southeastern provinces.

“On behalf of the Belarusian people I offer sincere condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the head of state said. “We hope that the affected region will overcome the consequences of this tragedy and get back to normal soon.”