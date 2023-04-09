Condolences to National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow over the passing of his mother.

“Please accept my deepest sympathies over the loss of your nearest and dearest person – your mother. You will remember Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova as an example of genuine dignity and nobility of a Turkmen woman. In this hour of grief I want to offer sincere support and compassion to you, your family, relatives and friends. May the warmth of your mother’s love and good memories help you survive these mournful days,” the message of condolences reads.