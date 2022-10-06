Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and the people of the country over the terrible tragedy in Na Klang District.

Dozens of people, including children, were killed in a mass shooting at a daycare center. "It was with great horror, sadness and pain in our hearts that Belarusians learned the news of this crime. Peaceful Belarusians resolutely condemn all forms of extremism. There can be no justification for the tragic events that happened in Na Klang," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state conveyed words of heartfelt sympathy and support to the families of the victims.