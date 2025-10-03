Condolences to General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong over the tragic aftermath of Typhoon Bualoi for the people of Vietnam.

The head of state noted that it was with deep sorrow and sympathy that the Belarusian people learned of this sad news.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed support and solidarity with brotherly Vietnam, extending sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and all citizens affected by the devastating typhoon.

The head of state expressed his hope that the crisis situation would be quickly resolved, the missing persons would be found alive, the injured would recover, and those forced to leave their homes would be able to return to a peaceful life.