Telephone conversation with first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

First President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has congratulated Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

“Today the Belarusian President and the first President of Kazakhstan had a friendly conversation. Nursultan Nazarbayev sincerely congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the election. He also conveyed his hearty congratulations and greetings to the Belarusian people. Aleksandr Lukashenko sincerely thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his kind words and wishes,” the press service of the Belarusian President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed to meet in the near future.