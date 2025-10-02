Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held three working meetings on 2 October, which were largely closed-door. The agenda covered several critical issues, including the defense industry, cooperation with African nations, and oil refining.

During the first meeting, the President reviewed the work of Belarus’ military-industrial complex, including key joint projects with foreign partners. The discussion focused on promising growth areas and the scientific and technical capabilities of the Belarusian defense sector.

Cooperation with African nations across a wide range of areas was another key topic presented to the head of state. African partners have shown strong interest in key areas, including the supply of Belarusian products, equipment assembly, and collaboration on agriculture and food security. The President gave instructions to intensify and accelerate work in all these domains.

The third topic, oil refining, was the subject of a separate working meeting where the focus was on enhancing efficiency and boosting refining volumes.