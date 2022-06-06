Greetings to participants of 28th International ICT Forum TIBO 2022

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the 28th International ICT Forum TIBO 2022.

“The world has entered a new era, and Belarus is rightfully among the countries that are most actively implementing digitalization processes in the economy, public administration, financial and social sectors,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that for many years the forum has been playing an important role in discussing new approaches to digital development management, making broad presentations of the achieved results, and considering the prospects of future transformations. According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, active participation of representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EAEU and the CIS member states in TIBO 2022 enables international specialists and experts to exchange best practices, promote the most creative ideas, and sign profitable contracts.

“I am convinced that the meeting in Minsk will be fruitful for IT industry professionals and numerous guests,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The President wished the participants and guests of the forum strong health, successful work and implementation of the most ambitious ideas.