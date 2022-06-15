Greetings to participants of international conference “Historical Memory: The Great Victory Gained by Unity”

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to participants of the international parliamentary conference “Historical Memory: The Great Victory Gained by Unity”.

“We, successors of the victors - Azerbaijanis and Moldovans, Belarusians and Georgians, Armenians and Kazakhs, Ukrainians and Kyrgyz, Russians and Uzbeks, Tajiks and Turkmens, representatives of all ethnicities of the once united country, defended the right to life, freedom and human dignity in the Great Patriotic War. Now that many Western countries are canceling our Victory, massively destroying monuments to the liberators and celebrating murderers and executioners as heroes, we have committed ourselves to defending the historical memory of the selfless struggle of the Soviet people against the German Nazis who killed millions of our compatriots,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that for Belarus that lost every third resident in that war, the nationwide feat is part and parcel of the national idea: “We were the first in the post-Soviet space to enshrine the provisions on the inadmissibility of falsification of this feat in the Constitution of the country.”

“I am convinced that together we will preserve the common heroic past, we will not allow the Victory won by unity, exceptional courage and sacrifice of soldiers, partisans, underground fighters and many ordinary people to be taken away from us, and we will pass on this truth to future generations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

The President wished fruitful work, health, peace and good to all participants of the conference.