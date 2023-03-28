Greetings to participants of Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia.

“Science is the backbone of a strong economy, a centerpiece of a humanitarian space built on the continuity of traditional spiritual and moral guidelines. Scientific goals are determined by the time. Amidst complex interconnections and conflicts of interests of transnational corporations and international integration blocs, it is you, young scientists, who will have to address the most important tasks of protecting the national interests of Belarus and Russia, the two countries that seek to preserve fraternal ties between Slavic peoples, to respect historical memory and create a fair world order. Your discoveries, advanced solutions and technologies will give the voice of the Union State a great energy and strength, will play a decisive role in strengthening the economic and political power of the two countries,” the message reads.

The head of state highlighted the symbolism of the fact that the debut edition of the Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia is taking place on Belarusian soil in the Year of Peace and Creation. “Let these crucial values become the guidelines of your whole life dedicated to science, people and the Fatherland,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished the participants of the congress inexhaustible inspiration, good health and new achievements in the name of the future of the two nations.