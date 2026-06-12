Greetings to participants of 25th edition of National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 25th edition of the National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry in Molodechno.

The head of state congratulated everyone on the opening of the cultural forum, which has become a landmark event and, for the twenty-fifth time, is bringing together lovers of music and the native word.

“For several days, Molodechno becomes the center of the country’s cultural life, where tradition and modernity intertwine. Festival stages feature performances by renowned artists and emerging talents, while new ideas and projects are born that reflect the spiritual strength and values of the Belarusian people,” the message of greeting reads.

The President expressed confidence that the anniversary edition of the festival would provide guests and participants with a festive atmosphere and unforgettable moments of unity with genuine art.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished everyone good health, success and new achievements.