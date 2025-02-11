Greetings to international sambo tournament for prizes of Belarusian President

Head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the 29th International Sambo Tournament for the prizes of the President of Belarus.

"Your sport is a school of hard work, skill and courage, a contest of wills based on the philosophy of dignity and nobility, i.e. everything that forms a true human being," the message of greetings reads. “The traditional annual tournament in Minsk brings together the world’s best sambo wrestlers and is a vivid example of how sport can unite people of different ethnicities and cultures. It was so in previous years. May it continue so in the future.”

The President wished the participants of the tournament to demonstrate their best qualities in every fight, to give fans an exciting whirlpool of emotions and to remember the special spirit of unity and brotherhood of the Minsk Palace of Sports for the rest of their lives.

“I wish everyone peace, well-being and good,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.