Greetings to Congress of Belarusian Union of Journalists

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the 15th Congress of the Belarusian Union of Journalists.

The head of state noted that the forum has gathered the best representatives of the country’s journalistic community, whose talent and strong civic stance help defend national interests and preserve the people’s spiritual values on the front lines of the struggle for hearts and minds.

“Through objective viewpoints, analytical skill, and proactive work, journalists shape a realistic picture of the world daily and help the public navigate complex information flows,” the message reads. “By supporting traditional formats and developing new ones, you are doing everything possible to ensure Belarusians are proud of their homeland and that only the truth is told about our country abroad.”

The President expressed confidence that the authoritative opinions and in-depth dialogue generated by domestic media on a wide range of topics will continue to contribute to resolving the nation’s most pressing development issues.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the congress participants fruitful work, professional success, bright ideas, and successful creative projects.