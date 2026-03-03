Greetings to participants of Golden Puck finals

Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the final of the Golden Puck national ice hockey tournament among children and teenagers for the prizes of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

“The tournament has become a bright event and one of the most successful projects in youth sports in the country,” the greeting reads. “Hockey is a forge of character, endurance, and an iron will. Today, teams from all regions of Belarus have a unique chance to demonstrate their best qualities and make a name for themselves.”

The President expressed confidence that the finals would be played in a competitive but fair spirit, bring positive emotions, and become a step towards conquering new heights.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all participants good health, luck, thrilling and spectacular contests, and well-deserved victories.