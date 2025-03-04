Aleksandr Lukashenko sends greetings to participants of Golden Puck finals

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the participants, organizers and fans of the final of the Golden Puck national ice hockey tournament among children and teenagers for the prizes of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

“Thousands of young ice hockey fans take part in the tournament every year. It has long become a bright celebration of children's hockey and a great school for those who dream of great sports achievements,” the message of greetings reads.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, the competition to get to the finals is uncompromising at each qualifying stage, while the victory goes to the most resilient, hardworking and persistent players.

“I am convinced that you will show your best qualities on the ice. The most talented ones will be able to defend the colors of our country at the largest international competitions,” the head of state stressed.

The President wished the participants of the competitions strong health, good luck and convincing victories.