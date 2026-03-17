Greetings to Minsk International Book Fair

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the 33rd edition of the Minsk International Book Fair.

“I welcome participants and guests of the Minsk International Book Fair. For many years, it has been a long-awaited and significant event in the field of literature and book publishing, bringing together professionals and lovers of the printed word from different corners of the globe,” the message of greetings reads.

“I am convinced that the book fair timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the CIS will strengthen the potential for international cooperation, discover new names and present vibrant projects aimed at developing publishing and popularizing the spiritual and moral values of the CIS,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the participants and guests of the book fair creative success, well-being and pleasant impressions.