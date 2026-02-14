Greetings to participants of international sambo tournament

Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants, guests and organizers of the 30th International Sambo Tournament for the Prizes of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

“For three decades, the Belarusian capital has traditionally welcomed the strongest representatives of one of the most dynamic and beautiful martial arts, which is a testament to the tournament’s well-deserved recognition and high standing,” the President noted.

Organized to the highest standards of European and world championships, the tournament is distinguished above all by its fair competition, spectacular bouts and an atmosphere of friendship, the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the participants, guests and organizers of the competition good health, good luck and prosperity. “May the wholehearted support of Belarusian fans contribute to the successful performance of every participant in the Minsk tournament,” the head of state added.