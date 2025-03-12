Greetings to Minsk International Book Fair participants

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the participants of the 32nd edition of the Minsk International Book Fair and the 11th addition of the international symposium of writers “The Writer and Time”.

“Being a unique event in the social, cultural and spiritual life of Belarus, the Minsk Book Fair has a high international status and attracts the attention of thousands of people every year,” the message of greetings reads.

The President emphasized that at all times books have been and remain the main source of knowledge, part of the intellectual heritage of ancestors and today, in the age of information technologies, they help strengthen the unity of the people and foster the best moral qualities in the youth.

The current forum is held in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and many events and exhibition stands dedicated to the event provide a vivid account of the feats, heroic struggle and genocide of the Belarusian people, the head of state said.

“I am convinced that traditional meetings of writers and book lovers open new horizons for humanitarian cooperation, rapprochement of countries and peoples,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all the participants and visitors of the exhibition fruitful work and creative inspiration, interesting meetings and rewarding experience.