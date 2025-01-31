Greetings to participants of 10th Congress of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the 10th Congress of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (FTUB).

“Your congress is a truly large-scale forum that unites Belarusians of all professions and continues the best traditions of the trade union movement. Today the Federation makes a significant contribution to strengthening of the sovereign and independent Belarus, defends the principles of social justice and equality in the new model of social development. The resolution of labor disputes, assistance in creating proper working conditions, improvement of the legislation in the interests of working people have ensured high trust of our people in you,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that in the declared five-year period of quality, the Federation would continue to successfully protect the rights of workers, improve their quality of life, preserve unity and harmony in the country.

The President wished all the participants fruitful work and new achievements for the good of the country.