Greetings to participants of SCO education ministers meeting

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to the participants of the 10th meeting of education ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

“We are grateful to all countries for supporting our proposal to hold the meeting on the hospitable Belarusian soil. The Republic of Belarus shares and supports SCO initiatives and is ready for constructive dialogue and the implementation of joint projects,” the message of greetings reads.

The President emphasized that amid rapid digital transformation, education and science serve as the foundation for the development of any state. Today, the top priorities in this area include the introduction of modern technologies and the training of a new generation of specialists who respect the cultural characteristics and achievements of SCO countries.

“I am confident that together we can achieve significant results in consistently strengthening our partnership in the humanitarian area, creating conditions for exchanging experience, expanding cooperation, and further building the potential of SCO member states,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the participants fruitful work, success, strong health, and well-being.