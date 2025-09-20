Greetings to Pujiang Innovation Forum

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the opening ceremony of the 18th Pujiang Innovation Forum.

“In the modern world, technology and innovation play a key role in economic development, enhancing the competitiveness of nations, and improving the well-being of peoples,” the message states.

The President noted that China has consistently demonstrated its status as one of the global leaders in innovation over the years, showcasing remarkable achievements in advancing artificial intelligence, quantum computing, smart cities, biotechnology, robotics, and space exploration.

“The Republic of Belarus, following global trends, places particular emphasis on the digital transformation of its economy, the development of its high-tech sectors, and regional brands. Our country takes pride in its innovation infrastructure - a network of technology parks spanning all regions - and demonstrates significant achievements in the field of information technology, recognized globally,” he emphasized.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, scientific and technological cooperation holds an important place in the bilateral relations between Belarus and China, and is advancing dynamically in the spirit of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership. Today, he stated, Belarus and China can take pride in their joint achievements.

“Following the conclusion of the thematic year of Belarus-China cooperation - the Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation - approximately one hundred events in the field of scientific and technological collaboration have been implemented. I can confidently say that this marks a qualitatively new stage of interaction between Belarus and China in this sphere," the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus and China are achieving significant scientific breakthroughs and making promising discoveries. “Our extensive experience in cooperation not only fosters mutual development but also strengthens our positions on the international stage. Belarus and China fully share the Sustainable Development Goals, including improving the well-being of our peoples, which modern technologies and innovations must undoubtedly serve,” he emphasized.

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to make its due contribution to the development of innovations for the benefit of all countries in order to achieve the important goal set by the Chinese President, namely building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Belarusian leader wished all forum participants productive work, innovative ideas and solutions, meaningful meetings, and grand scientific successes.