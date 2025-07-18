Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on additional measures to provide army units with transport, drones

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.282 on 18 July. The Decree stipulates additional measures on providing the Armed Forces, other military units with means of transportation, including unmanned aerial vehicles, which are supplied by government agencies and organizations during a mobilization period and the time of war.

The document adjusts the regulation on military transportation responsibilities, which was adopted by Decree No.434 of 14 August 2001. Now the military transportation responsibilities cover the means of transport of government agencies and other organizations as well as the means of transport of citizens, who have acquired the means of transport via financial lease (leasing) contracts. The procedure for setting mobilization tasks for the organizations that supply means of transport has been adjusted as well as the procedure for keeping records of the means of transport during mobilization deployment.

The Defense Ministry has been vested with the authority to determine the lists of spare parts, tools, and implements that the operation of the provided means of transport requires.

The Council of Ministers will have to determine the procedure for overseeing the fulfillment of the military transportation responsibilities.