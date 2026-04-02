Aleksandr Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin exchange congratulations on Belarus-Russia Unity Day

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia have exchanged congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of the two countries.

In his congratulatory message, Chairman of the State Supreme Council of the Union State, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that over the 30 years since the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Community of Belarus and Russia, this integration project has proven its viability, stability, and effectiveness.

The Belarusian head of the state emphasized that the potential of the two fraternal countries and their accumulated experience in implementing joint, strategically important initiatives make it possible to address tasks in all key areas: trade, economy, science, technology, history, culture, military and political cooperation, and many others.

“I am convinced that the pace of strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia set by the Supreme State Council of the Union State at the beginning of 2026 fully meets the expectations of our peoples for improving well-being and quality of life, and for preserving guarantees of peace and stability,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Russian President Vladimir Putin health, happiness, harmony, and success in achieving his goals.

In turn, Vladimir Putin noted in his congratulatory message that over the three decades since the establishment of the Community of the two countries, much has been accomplished in developing mutually beneficial integration ties and fruitful cooperation.

“Our citizens enjoy equal rights and opportunities throughout the territory of the Union State. Moscow and Minsk coordinate key parameters of macroeconomic, monetary, and social policy, and align their efforts in international affairs, defense, and security,” the Russian leader said.

The President of Russia recalled that during the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in February this year, a set of measures was outlined to further advance integration processes across various areas. “I am confident that its consistent implementation fully serves the interests of Russians and Belarusians,” he emphasized. “I sincerely wish good health and success to you, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Belarus.”

The Belarusian President also sent congratulations on the Day of Unity to Russian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin; Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko; Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia and Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Vyacheslav Volodin; State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev; and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.