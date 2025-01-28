Aleksandr Lukashenko extends BelGee car loan program for Belarusians citizens

Head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended the lending program to purchase domestically-made cars for citizens of Belarus. The President signed the corresponding decree on 28 January.

The program covers passenger cars of the domestic brand BelGee.

More than 70,000 cars made by BelGee have been sold in the domestic market. More than 33,000 individuals have taken advantage of the loan program since it was launched. They purchased almost half of the total volume of domestic cars sold in the Belarusian market.