Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new judicial appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has made new appointments in the judiciary. The head of state signed corresponding decree No. 201 on 22 June.

A number of chairpersons and judges have been appointed to regional and district courts, some of them for a new five-year term. Among them is Oleg Lapeko, who will continue serving as Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Court.

Fourteen judges have been appointed for the first time. They will all take up their duties after taking the oath of office.